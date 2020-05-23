Marin County health officer one of few public officials in California to develop coronavirus antibodies

Dr. Matt Willis holds the dubious distinction of being one of the only California public health officers known to have come down with COVID-19.

He may also be the state's only public health officer to have developed antibodies to the coronavirus. That potentially puts him in the category of "super-worker" — someone who can operate freely with little risk of re-infection — except that much remains unknown about developing immunity to the virus.

His unique status is not one that Willis expected when he fell ill in March, just as he was leading his county's response to the pandemic.

"I was sure when I got the disease that in a few months, everyone was going to get it," he said. "I was certain my story was going to be boring. Just one of many. That hasn't really happened."

In an interview Tuesday at the Marin County Emergency Operations Center in San Rafael, Willis, 54, said he thinks he was infected at a joint Bay Area county news conference on March 16 in Santa Clara — "back in the days when we were telling people not to wear masks."

Even though he was socially distanced from the five other Bay Area county public health officers — as they announced some of the nation's earliest and most stringent shelter-in-place orders — they were in an enclosed space, in front of a jostling throng of unmasked reporters, photographers and videographers.

"It feels like a lifetime ago," he said, cringing at his memory of the virally unaware behavior that took place that day — behavior that now seems foolhardy and dangerous.

Sitting in a conference room, Willis spoke about his illness, his concerns for his community, his uncertainty about the disease and his hopes for a slow, uneventful reopening of the county where he grew up, and returned to in 2012 to raise his own family.

Willis, who once raced with the U.S. National Cycling Team, has worked around the nation as an infectious disease expert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with the Navajo nation.

His biggest concern now: "More than 95% of the public is still susceptible."

Testing — both RNA and antibody — indicates that roughly 1% of the population, "maybe 5%" has been infected, he said. That means the disease has barely yet made an imprint on his community.

"We're really still near the beginning of this," he said.

One of the more baffling aspects about the disease, he said, comes from his own family's experience with it.

Willis is married with three children, ages 10, 16 and 20.

When Willis started feeling ill, on March 20, he was able to schedule a test the following day at one of Marin County's first drive-through testing clinics.

"I was kind of like a secret shopper," he said, rolling into the clinic to get swabbed and to see how it was functioning.

A day later he got the news: He had tested positive. Willis, the public health officer, had to let the public know. He delivered a video message that night from home describing his situation.

Within days his 20-year-old daughter got the disease. And then his 16-year-old son. But his wife, who is also a physician, and his 10-year-old son never became infected — despite being in the same house.

Willis said that once each of them developed symptoms, they self-quarantined in separate rooms. But before that, while he and his two infected children were asymptomatic, they were presumably shedding virus and exposing others.