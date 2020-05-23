Subscribe

More than 90,000 Californians test positive for coronavirus

MARISA KENDALL
MERCURY NEWS
May 23, 2020, 1:07PM
Updated 3 hours ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The number of coronavirus infections in California surpassed 90,000 on Friday, even as Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to reveal yet another set of guidelines early next week to slowly reopen the state.

At the same time, California counties reported a drop in new COVID-19 deaths.

Counties around the state recorded 68 new deaths from the virus Friday — the lowest count since last Monday. There were 2,278 new infections reported throughout the state — exceeding the state’s seven-day average of 1,965 new daily cases.

Continuing with his plan to gradually return Californians’ lives to normal, Newsom on Friday said by Monday he would reveal guidelines for churches to reopen. The governor has eased the state into “Phase 2” of reopening, and has allowed for retailers to begin offering curbside service to customers. Nearly four dozen counties have been authorized to move faster, and can open restaurant dining rooms.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, California counties have reported a total of 90,601 COVID-19 cases and 3,667 deaths.

Southern California counties have been the most affected. Imperial County saw the highest number of infections per capita — 561 per 100,000 resident — followed by Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties.

Bay Area counties recorded 392 new coronavirus cases Friday and five new deaths. So far, 12,166 people have been infected in the region, and 423 have died.

Alameda County reported a jump in new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 99 new confirmed infections — the most the county has ever reported in one day. That was up from 49 new cases the day before. The county reported no deaths Friday.

Overall, Alameda County has reported 2,708 COVID-19 cases so far — the most in the Bay Area. That’s followed closely by Santa Clara County, with 2,546 confirmed cases. Alameda County overtook Santa Clara County — which had led the Bay Area in infections since the pandemic began — earlier this week.

Alameda County is reporting almost 161 cases per 100,000 residents.

As for testing, San Francisco is leading the state. Health officials there have conducted 5,663 COVID-19 tests per 100,000 residents.

