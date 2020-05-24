WWII plane to salute health care workers, vets Sunday and Memorial Day

Sunday afternoon, a beautifully restored, World War II-era DC-3 airliner will fly over Wine Country hospitals to salute health care workers for their dedication and valor amid the pandemic.

“The Spirit of Benovia,” owned by Joe Anderson of the Russian River Valley’s Benovia Winery, is set to pass above Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at 1 p.m., above Napa’s Queen of the Valley Hospital and the Veterans Home of California in Yountville at about 2 p.m., and above Healdsburg District Hospital at 3 p.m.

The aircraft, built in 1942, flew supply missions in World War II and following the war was used by the CIA to support Taiwan’s Chiang Kai-shek following the Communist takeover of China.

Last year, Anderson and his chief pilot, Jeff Coffman, flew the DC-3 to Europe and took part in fly-overs commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.

On Monday, Memorial Day, Coffman and Anderson will fly “The Spirit of Benovia” to Southern California to join a 17-plane formation that will perform aerial salutes to veterans and health care professionals at about two dozen locations.