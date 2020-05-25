Subscribe

Santa Rosa man arrested after shotgun blast at condo complex

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2020, 5:57PM

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of firing a shotgun through the front window of his condominium while under the influence of alcohol.

William Hall, 37, was booked and apparently released before early Sunday afternoon. After investigating the scene and seizing a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition from Hall’s home, police determined he could face a charge of gross negligent discharge of a firearm, which a police sergeant described as a felony.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chanate Road, less than a mile southeast of the Sonoma County Jail. Hall, who was unarmed and walking around, was detained without incident, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

Police believe Hall had been drinking before he fired a shotgun round through his front window, with projectiles striking the exterior wall of a nearby condo near Hall’s residence. No injuries were reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

