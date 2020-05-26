Sebastopol-area man suffers burns in garage fire

A man suffered severe burns Monday afternoon when a chair in his garage reportedly caught fire, sending crews with four fire agencies to his Sebastopol-area home to extinguish the small blaze.

The resident, who was not identified, suffered what appeared to be third-degree burns to his head, leg and arm, and was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to a Redcom fire dispatcher.

The fire in the 8200 block of Mill Station Road north of Sebastopol was reported just before 4:40 p.m. It triggered a garage sprinkler system that prevented flames from spreading to the home. Crews with the Graton, Sebastopol and Gold Ridge fire departments, joined by Cal Fire, contained the flames in less than an hour.

The fire is believed to have been an accident, but remains under investigation.

