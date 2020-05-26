Subscribe

Sebastopol-area man suffers burns in garage fire

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2020, 7:27PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man suffered severe burns Monday afternoon when a chair in his garage reportedly caught fire, sending crews with four fire agencies to his Sebastopol-area home to extinguish the small blaze.

The resident, who was not identified, suffered what appeared to be third-degree burns to his head, leg and arm, and was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to a Redcom fire dispatcher.

The fire in the 8200 block of Mill Station Road north of Sebastopol was reported just before 4:40 p.m. It triggered a garage sprinkler system that prevented flames from spreading to the home. Crews with the Graton, Sebastopol and Gold Ridge fire departments, joined by Cal Fire, contained the flames in less than an hour.

The fire is believed to have been an accident, but remains under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine