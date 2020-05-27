Sonoma County health officer puts brakes on further resumption of economic activity

Even as Gov. Gavin Newsom moves to continue easing public health restrictions, Sonoma County’s top public health official struck a cautionary tone Tuesday, warning she does not expect this week to allow reopening of area shopping malls, barbershops, hair salons and in-person church services because of further local spread of the new coronavirus.

“Right now, as of today, when the state is issuing orders, we are not moving forward with their recommendations for counties that can do so,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said during her daily press briefing. “The state recommendations are to apply local epidemiology in circumstances to make the decision whether to open these areas.”

The health officer pointed to a number of other troubling developments in the county’s fight against the highly contagious pathogen.

In the past two weeks, public health workers have discovered 203 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, mostly involving close contacts of people already infected, Mase said. That translates into 4.1 cases per 10,000 residents, a rate that exceeds the 3-case per 10,000 “trigger” county officials had set to slow or halt local efforts to reopen more businesses and public activities, Mase said.

She also said the number of county residents stricken by the infectious disease that need hospital care — some of whom need ventilators in the intensive-care units at local hospitals — are on the rise.

“We’re in a position where we’re getting more intubated ICU patients that are really sick,” Mase said, adding she’s heard about a shortage of hospital gowns at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

In addition, she said there was a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a senior residential care center she declined to name. She said two employees and two residents at a single facility had tested positive for the virus.

The new infections were discovered through the county’s contact tracing efforts and both the residents and employees who tested positive have been removed from the facility and isolated. She said other residents and employees who came in contact with those who tested positive have been quarantined and are being tested.

On Monday and Tuesday, Newsom gave the green light for many counties to reopen another wave of business and industry, if the locales are ready. This included: in-person shopping at malls; limited in-person church services; hair salons; and barbershops. Nail salons, however were not included.

“At this time, we are going to look at our numbers, as we said we would, and continue to see what the trends are before we move towards opening any of these areas,” she said, referring to the governor’s remarks.