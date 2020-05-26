How Los Angeles County became coronavirus epicenter

LOS ANGELES — In mid-March, as the specter of a society-upending pandemic grew, Los Angeles County emerged as something of a bright spot.

When Bay Area counties mandated on March 16 that all residents stay at home, officials said it didn’t make sense in L.A. County because far fewer cases of the coronavirus had been detected.

“We don’t have the same trajectory that they have up north,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that day when asked about a stay-at-home order.

Two months later, the situation has shifted dramatically. L.A. County now has the highest rate of deaths from COVID-19 in the state, and the second highest infection rate. On Friday, federal officials singled out Los Angeles because of its stubbornly high case counts of the coronavirus, despite precautions to slow the spread.

With so many factors at play, it is almost impossible to know which is the culprit, especially in the midst of an evolving outbreak, experts say.

Many epidemiologists pointed to densely packed neighborhoods with overcrowded housing, as well as high rates of poverty, homelessness and even pollution that could be fueling poor outcomes in L.A. County.

Another factor might be when local officials shut down. The Bay Area issued its stay-at-home order on March 16, followed by L.A. County three days later. Although earlier than the rest of the nation, the delay may have set the stage for L.A. County to succeed the Bay Area as California’s center for COVID-19.

“The Bay Area probably figured it out sooner, and that’s why the Bay Area looked like it was worse early on,” said University of Califorinia, Los Angeles epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer. “I think L.A. was a little bit behind S.F. and some of the surrounding areas in the Bay Area … and now we’re seeing the after effects of that.”

L.A. County officials say that while deaths remain troublingly high, there are other indicators that the region is beginning to turn the corner. But understanding how things got so bad in the first place is going to take time.

“The way coronavirus is playing out in some sense is unique to the different cities and the different counties around the globe,” said Amanda Daflos, chief innovation officer for the city of L.A. “We’re monitoring everything very closely.”

Compared with cities nationwide, Los Angeles’ rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths has been relatively low. Approximately 2,000 people have died in L.A. County of COVID-19, while in New York City, which is roughly the same population size, the death toll has crossed 20,000.

But the region has emerged as an outlier within California. In L.A. County, 426 out of every 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, compared with 270 in San Francisco. In L.A., 20 out of every 100,000 residents have died of COVID-19, compared with 4 in San Francisco.

“If you look at individual counties and cities, L.A. has been a hotbed,” said University of California, Davis epidemiologist Bradley Pollock.

To try to make sense of these trends, data crunchers at the L.A. County Public Health Department recently ran some numbers, said chief science officer Dr. Paul Simon.

They looked into whether L.A. County’s population was older than the rest of the state’s. In Italy, an older-than-average population was believed to have contributed to that country’s alarmingly high death rate. But the L.A. County analysis found that its population was not older than the rest of the state, and perhaps even skewed a little younger, Simon said.