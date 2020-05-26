Subscribe

Ten people displaced after Santa Rosa duplex fire

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2020, 8:25AM
Ten people were displaced from a duplex that caught fire early Tuesday morning in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa.

No one was injured in the blaze, which began shortly before 1 a.m. at 1682 James Court, off Dutton Avenue.

First-arriving firefighters found one unit of the duplex on fire, along with an outbuilding, a fence and some trees, said Santa Rosa Fire Capt. Scott Bristow. Residents were trying to extinguish the flames using garden hoses.

Firefighters sprayed the outbuilding and the fence to prevent spread to other structures while simultaneously dousing flames inside the building to fight the main fire.

Crews used power tools to cut ventilation holes in the roof to prevent a spread to the other unit of the duplex through the common attic space.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. The first unit sustained significant fire and smoke damage while the second unit sustained moderate smoke damage, Bristow said.

All residents were able to escape the fire uninjured. Ten people from the two units told fire officials they would be able to stay with family members Tuesday.

Two of three pets escaped the fire. One remained unaccounted for, Bristow said.

Damage was estimated at $200,000. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Six engines, two ladder trucks and about 30 fire personnel were at the scene. Bristow said access was hampered because of a narrow driveway and residents attempting to evacuate in their vehicles. The first unit arrived in about eight minutes.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

