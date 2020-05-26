Subscribe

Recently reopened Altadena park, overwhelmed by crowds, closes again

KATIE DOWD
SFGATE
May 26, 2020, 9:49AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A popular trail to a waterfall in Altadena had to close over the weekend due to overwhelming Memorial Day crowds.

Eaton Canyon, a favorite among day hikers in Los Angeles County, was overtaken by visitors failing to keep their physical distance from others and neglecting to wear masks. As a result, the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation shut the entire area on Sunday and Monday.

"Although a County team of park staff, trail monitors and the Parks Sheriff Bureau were on site to patrol, monitor and reinforce the Los Angeles County COVID-19 Public Health requirements, many trail users did not comply with the guidance and directives being given by the County team to wear masks and maintain safe physical distancing," the department wrote in a statement. "Many visitors did not adhere to the safety directives given by park monitors and also entered the park and trail through unauthorized and/or temporarily closed trail access points. Given this behavior, the County had no choice but to close the trailhead and trail."

Fifteen trail monitors, regular park staffers and some members of the sheriff's department were on hand Sunday to do crowd control, but their efforts weren't enough to keep the area from becoming unsafe. According to KABC, locals in the nearby residential neighborhood also expressed concerns about crowded streets; some told the local TV station that they had difficulty getting out of their driveways due the busy scene.

"While we understand that trails are a beloved form of recreation that offers much-needed opportunities for exercise, respite, getting fresh air, and connecting with nature, the public did not follow the guidelines required, and it put themselves and staff at risk," the department said.

