As Santa Rosa bishop moves to reopen churches, county health officer says not yet

The North Coast’s largest religious denomination and Sonoma County’s health officer appeared to be on a collision course Tuesday in the wake of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s granting permission for limited reopening of California churches this week.

Santa Rosa Bishop Robert Vasa announced his plan for reopening churches from Petaluma to the Oregon border in time for a major Christian celebration Sunday, saying the move would be done in accord with state and county rules.

But hours after Vasa announced his plan, Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, said she was not yet ready to authorize any new easing of her shutdown order intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 200 new coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, the county has reached four cases per 10,000 residents, just exceeding a growth rate that Mase recently deemed a “red flag.”

The safest thing to do now, she said, is to “observe what’s going to happen over the next couple weeks, since we just made some modifications last week.”

Vasa, who oversees a six-county diocese with an estimated 196,000 Catholics, earlier on Tuesday released a statement saying the churches would reopen “in accord with state and county guidance and with a view to keeping our people safe from the coronavirus.”

About 30,300 parishioners regularly attend Sunday Mass in the sprawling diocese, where the coronavirus has infected 524 people in Sonoma County and about 220 in five other counties: Napa, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte.

Newsom’s announcement Monday clearing the way for limited in-person religious services came amid growing protests over the continued closure of houses of worship — while other mainstays of civic and commercial life return to business.

“It’s good news,” Vasa said, adding that he and parish priests had been planning the return to congregational worship in time for Pentecost Sunday, which falls 50 days after Easter and “celebrates the birthday of the church,” he said.

Whether churches are deemed “essential” services or not, Vasa said, “the reality is that they are essential for human flourishing.” The benefit of faith “has been sacrificed for nine weeks in deference to the recognized need to flatten the curve of coronavirus infection.”

The state guidance limits in-person worship to a quarter of building capacity or a 100-person maximum, whichever is lower, and Vasa said he is seeking clarification of that standard.

Vasa did not respond to an email sent Tuesday evening after Mase made her comments. She did not specify when she would reconsider revising her current health order.

Leaders of seven local Christian congregations and a Jewish rabbi said they were not opening their church and temple doors this weekend.

“I do not see a way in which we can guarantee getting together in person will do no harm,” said Lindsey Bell-Kerr, pastor of Christ Church United Methodist and First United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa. Getting inside a building “isn’t an important thing because the church is not a building. The church is the people,” she said.

She and other pastors said their churches never really closed because they have been holding virtual services throughout the shutdown, including a communion Bell-Kerr conducted via Zoom.