Santa Rosa seeks input from residents on wildfire protection plan

Santa Rosa has released a 153-page wildfire protection plan and is asking for citizens to submit comments on the document within a week.

The draft plan is meant to make Santa Rosa residents safer and reduce the threat of large, destructive wildfires like the Tubbs and Nuns in 2017 and the Kincade in 2019.

The release follows three community workshops held last summer in Santa Rosa as well as a online survey that gathered more than 500 responses.

Santa Rosa last year awarded a $200,000 contract to a Utah-based consultant, Geo Elements LLC, to help the city develop the plan.

The plan is available for review at bit.ly/sr_cwpp. Submit comments or other input by June 2 to CWPP@srcity.org.

