Republicans join in fight to overturn California Gov. Newsom's mail-in ballot order

SAM STANTON
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
May 26, 2020, 12:21PM
Updated 51 minutes ago

The Republican National committee has joined in the effort to overturn California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order that every voter receive a mail-in ballot for the November general election, filing a lawsuit that seeks a temporary restraining order and asks that the order be tossed out.

The lawsuit, filed Sunday in federal court in Sacramento, mirrors an earlier one filed by Republican congressional candidate Darrell Issa and echoes complaints by President Donald Trump about mail-in ballots.

“In a direct usurpation of the legislature’s authority, Governor Newsom issued an executive order purporting to rewrite the entire election code for the November 2020 election,” according to the lawsuit, which includes the National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party as plaintiffs. “This brazen power grab was not authorized by state law and violates both the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“The Governor’s Order is invalid and must be enjoined.”

Newsom, who ordered the measure because of concerns over coronavirus, has brushed aside such criticism, saying his order is legal.

