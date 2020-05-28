Sonoma County high schools turn to videos, virtual ceremonies to honor grads

Faith Harvey is finding the bright side. The coronavirus bought her time.

Harvey, vice president of the senior class council at Rancho Cotate High School, has since nearly the beginning of the academic year been tasked with creating the traditional senior-class slideshow. For years, Rancho has celebrated its graduates, and the other classes, in a rally where each class physically moves from one spot in the gym to another to represent their advancement to the next grade.

A slide show set to music has always been part of the Move Up rally. It was scheduled for April 24. It obviously did not happen.

The coronavirus pandemic ended in-person classes for Rancho Cotate and every other North Bay school back in March, so the rally wasn’t the only thing that got nixed. Prom, senior picnic, senior sunset — all canceled. Graduation? For Rancho Cotate, that will happen a week later than planned, in a June 5 drive-thru event in which students will exit their vehicles at the Rohnert Park campus, pick up their diploma jacket from a table, pose for a picture and drive away.

Rancho’s traditional commencement was supposed to happen Friday. Officials worked to honor that date, so a “virtual commencement” will air on the school’s various social media accounts as well as on YouTube at 6 p.m. Friday night, replete with student and staff speeches, a roll call of names — and a senior slide show.

Harvey has been putting in long hours to make that presentation special, trying to craft something bigger, to capture the moment she and her classmates are in.

“My poor little computer is about to overheat,” she said.

And she is not alone in that mad dash to honor the class of 2020, with students and staff at high schools around the North Bay collectively doing a massive pivot to virtual ceremonies and other year-end activities when it was clear that many of their in-person moments and rituals would be curtailed by pandemic safeguards.

School communities have turned their attention to technology, creating virtual ceremonies where students and families, sequestered in their homes instead of gathered on bleachers around athletic fields, can watch something like a graduation.

Petaluma High put together a tribute that will air this weekend. So did Casa Grande and Windsor High. At Maria Carrillo High a video will run on a giant screen in the parking lot during Friday’s drive-thru graduation, the first for a high school campus in the county.

The students and staff behind the videos are trying to capture the sentiment and significance of a milestone for local youth that would normally be marked together.

“It’s big,” filmmaking teacher Jason Dawe, who is heading up the team producing Rancho’s graduation video. “I feel so bad for the seniors and on my end I want to do something that is worthwhile.”

“It’s their graduation. I want it to be something that sticks out and is worth remembering,” he said.

Dawe, who started working on the project in mid- to late April, said there was no road map for the project. And time was tight.

“So we started with the program from the year prior and kind of went down the list and said, ‘What do we need to have to create a virtual program?’ ” he said. “This has a lot of the same pieces as the traditional ceremony.”