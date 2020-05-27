Sonoma County supervisors support health officer’s caution in wake of coronavirus uptick

Sonoma County supervisors have been pushing in recent weeks to get more of the local economy up and running after a 2-month shutdown imposed in March to contain the coronavirus.

But at least two members of the county board so far voiced support for the pause announced Tuesday by the county health officer on the next phase of reopenings authorized by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week.

Supervisor James Gore said Health Officer Sundari Mase was merely adhering to the framework submitted by the county and approved by the state in determining whether the county was ready to allow retail shopping, appointments at barbershops and hair salons, and in-person religious services, as Newsom authorized in most counties.

“I have to stand behind public health,” Gore said. “I can’t be a politician and just talk about who are the people who are most frustrated in our community. This is a true marathon more than our fires ever were, and I and others have always said, I’m going to take the doctor’s orders.”

Sonoma County’s approved roadmap includes 16 criteria that can trigger renewed restrictions or precautionary measures designed to ensure that any move away from the shelter-in-place model here does not promote a surge in illness.

Among them is a requirement that the rate of new cases remain stable at 3 per 10,000 residents or lower. A recent spate of new cases totaling 203 over two weeks equals 4.1 cases per 10,000 residents, one of two benchmarks that Mase called out as a “red flag.”

In addition, Mase pointed out Tuesday that more of those who had recently fallen ill were requiring hospitalization, including intubation and use of ventilators in some cases.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane said Wednesday that Mase called each supervisor after Newsom announced the next reopening phase to alert them that Sonoma County was not ready to proceed apace.

“We are seeing a real uptick in cases,” Zane said, “and not just cases. We’re seeing an uptick in hospitalizations, too.”

“I think she’s right,” Zane said of Mase. “Wait a week and a half. It’s about 10 to 12 days, and I know every day is precious when you don’t have a paycheck.”

At the same time, Zane said, opening when cases are rising puts a business owner at risk of being a source of additional spread — a reason people become ill and intensive care beds start filling.

Mase, Zane said, “is not being haphazard at all, and she checked in with all of us. She’s not overriding us.”

Said Gore, “I’m not just saying, ‘Trust Dr. Sundari Mase.’ I trust the 16 criteria that we put forward to the state and are now above on (in terms of case numbers). That is the deeper level.

“This is the true example of where you can’t make everybody happy,” he said. “You have to make utilitarian decisions, greatest good for the greatest number of people.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.