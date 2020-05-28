Historic photos show what Sonoma County was like in 1900

What was life like in Sonoma County in 1900? The population was 38,480 and according to a July 16, 1900, County Assessor’s report, the total value of city and county property was estimated to be $23,894,270.

Our most famous citizen, horticulturalist Luther Burbank, was busy entertaining the likes of Thomas Edison and experimenting on new plant varietals including a sugar cane that was smaller size but higher in sugar content.

On April 7, 1900, the state examiner visited Sonoma County to inspect quicksilver, or mercury mines, a growing industry in the Maycamas Mountains.

