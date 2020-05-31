Nature photographer shifts focus, begins captures Guerneville backyard during coronavirus shutdown

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted her daily visits to the Sonoma Coast, nature lover and wildlife photographer Joan Bacci spent most mornings in Jenner, observing and taking photos of a resident pair of bald eagles that frequent the mouth of the Russian River.

Though the location is only a 15-minute drive from her Guerneville home, these days it could be a continent away. But Bacci, 67, has learned to shift her focus — and with beautiful results.

While it’s “definitely been difficult” to quarantine, she’s finding beauty in her backyard and throughout Guerneville, the western Sonoma County resort community known for its scenic river, towering redwoods and laid-back vibe.

The condominium she shares with her wife, Peggy Thompson, is surrounded by trees and overlooks the Russian River, providing the couple (both private pilots) with a scenic backdrop. “I really can’t complain about where I am during shelter-in-place,” Bacci said.

Though she can’t head out to Jenner just yet, the retiree still keeps her camera close at hand. She has captured numerous images without leaving town, including a fluttering pipevine swallowtail butterfly atop an apple blossom in her backyard.

“Not being able to go to the coast is definitely a strain, not being able to see the eagles,” she said. She’s adjusted, though. “As long as you’re getting outside, there’s still a way to meet your passion. There’s ample opportunity. If anyone has any doubt, look at all the flowers and the insects in flowers, and there are birds everywhere.”

Bacci has been taking photos and videos of activity at an osprey nest along the river in Guerneville, with glimpses of a tiny chick poking its head above the massive nest. She’s captured scenes of the mother and father raptors feeding their chick pieces of fish and the watchful pair monitoring the nest of twigs, branches and moss.

Bacci is careful to keep a distance from the nest and not disturb the family. She respects her subjects and their place in the environment and cautions all photographers, from professionals to novices using cellphones, to be good naturalists.

As a volunteer with the Guerneville-based nonprofit Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, Bacci has spent about 25 years interpreting nature and encouraging an appreciation for the outdoors. She also served on the board of directors and upgraded the Stewards’ donor database.

She’s been a weekly volunteer at the Jenner Visitor Center for more than a decade, working as a park interpreter, stocking and selling gift shop merchandise, and answering questions for the 50 to 75 guests who typically show up during her Monday shift.

Bacci directs visitors to hiking trails, beaches and coastal pullouts — “They’re all beautiful” — and suggests locales for everything from grabbing lunch to whale watching or viewing harbor seals. “I try to emphasize not to disturb seals, to stay back,” she said.

She also shares the news that visitors might be able to spot Jenner’s resident bald eagles. She can predict their response: “ ‘Oh my God, I’ve never seen one.’ They’re so excited.”

Once an endangered species, the majestic raptors were spotted in Jenner around 2008; Bacci first viewed them by chance several years later, on a rare day when she didn’t have her camera. She was immediately hooked. Since then, she often spends hours with her Nikon D500, equipped with a zoom lens, watching as the birds hunt and hang out on rocks and on a favored “teeter-totter” log.