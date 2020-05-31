Subscribe

Nature photographer shifts focus, begins captures Guerneville backyard during coronavirus shutdown

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 30, 2020, 5:59PM
Before the coronavirus pandemic halted her daily visits to the Sonoma Coast, nature lover and wildlife photographer Joan Bacci spent most mornings in Jenner, observing and taking photos of a resident pair of bald eagles that frequent the mouth of the Russian River.

Though the location is only a 15-minute drive from her Guerneville home, these days it could be a continent away. But Bacci, 67, has learned to shift her focus — and with beautiful results.

While it’s “definitely been difficult” to quarantine, she’s finding beauty in her backyard and throughout Guerneville, the western Sonoma County resort community known for its scenic river, towering redwoods and laid-back vibe.

The condominium she shares with her wife, Peggy Thompson, is surrounded by trees and overlooks the Russian River, providing the couple (both private pilots) with a scenic backdrop. “I really can’t complain about where I am during shelter-in-place,” Bacci said.

Though she can’t head out to Jenner just yet, the retiree still keeps her camera close at hand. She has captured numerous images without leaving town, including a fluttering pipevine swallowtail butterfly atop an apple blossom in her backyard.

“Not being able to go to the coast is definitely a strain, not being able to see the eagles,” she said. She’s adjusted, though. “As long as you’re getting outside, there’s still a way to meet your passion. There’s ample opportunity. If anyone has any doubt, look at all the flowers and the insects in flowers, and there are birds everywhere.”

Bacci has been taking photos and videos of activity at an osprey nest along the river in Guerneville, with glimpses of a tiny chick poking its head above the massive nest. She’s captured scenes of the mother and father raptors feeding their chick pieces of fish and the watchful pair monitoring the nest of twigs, branches and moss.

Bacci is careful to keep a distance from the nest and not disturb the family. She respects her subjects and their place in the environment and cautions all photographers, from professionals to novices using cellphones, to be good naturalists.

As a volunteer with the Guerneville-based nonprofit Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, Bacci has spent about 25 years interpreting nature and encouraging an appreciation for the outdoors. She also served on the board of directors and upgraded the Stewards’ donor database.

She’s been a weekly volunteer at the Jenner Visitor Center for more than a decade, working as a park interpreter, stocking and selling gift shop merchandise, and answering questions for the 50 to 75 guests who typically show up during her Monday shift.

Bacci directs visitors to hiking trails, beaches and coastal pullouts — “They’re all beautiful” — and suggests locales for everything from grabbing lunch to whale watching or viewing harbor seals. “I try to emphasize not to disturb seals, to stay back,” she said.

She also shares the news that visitors might be able to spot Jenner’s resident bald eagles. She can predict their response: “ ‘Oh my God, I’ve never seen one.’ They’re so excited.”

Once an endangered species, the majestic raptors were spotted in Jenner around 2008; Bacci first viewed them by chance several years later, on a rare day when she didn’t have her camera. She was immediately hooked. Since then, she often spends hours with her Nikon D500, equipped with a zoom lens, watching as the birds hunt and hang out on rocks and on a favored “teeter-totter” log.

“Eagles are my favorites. They have a special place in my heart,” Bacci said. “To me it’s because they’re so rare. It’s such a special treat to see.”

Bacci began volunteering with the Stewards when she was still working for PG&E; her career of more than 30 years included various positions in the accounting department and budgeting in the corporate real estate department. The native San Franciscan and University of San Francisco graduate developed a deep love of nature during her childhood, when frequent family trips to Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe gave her a desire to become a park ranger.

Although her professional path led to PG&E, Bacci still found a way to share her love of nature. She first volunteered with the Stewards in the early 1990s at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville, the 805-acre sanctuary of ancient coast redwoods. “The trees are beautiful. I love being among the trees,” Bacci said. “It’s quiet serenity to me.”

She initially worked in the visitor center and eventually became the lead volunteer on a restoration project that included trail work, construction of railing along hiking trails, a greenhouse project and more.

Bacci dedicated some 1,000 hours in a given year at Armstrong Woods, earning a PG&E employee Mielke Award for outstanding community service. The recognition included a $5,000 grant for the reserve.

Michele Luna, the Stewards’ executive director, said Bacci’s decades of volunteerism have been commendable. “Her passion has been her journey as a nature photographer and photojournalist,” Luna wrote in an email. “The story her photos tell about the Jenner bald eagles is inspiring, not to mention the other amazing shots she has managed to get of much of the wildlife on Sonoma Coast.”

Several of Bacci’s photos are featured on the Stewards’ postcards and publications.

Although Bacci has sold a few of her photos and occasionally exhibits her work, she pursues photography as a hobby, content to share the results through social media like Facebook. Photos show an array of wildlife, including bobcat kittens on the hillsides of Bodega Bay; tule elk, coyotes and deer in Point Reyes; and California sea lions and harbor seals along the shore in Jenner. She also pursues nature photography, with Yosemite a favorite destination.

“I don’t try to make a living of it,” she said. “I get to share my love for nature through pictures.”

The hobby requires considerable dedication. “There are days that are ho-hum and days that are epic,” said Bacci, who is self-trained but credits a “very open and caring community” of photographers who share information about equipment, camera settings and best practices.

During the quarantine she’s snapped red-capped acorn woodpeckers at work; a western bluebird eating an insect the size of its head; two squirrels chasing each other around a redwood tree; a Canada goose and her goslings munching on grasses along the river; a great horned owl family perched in a tree; a mallard hen floating along the river with nine fluffy ducklings in tow; and a long-tailed weasel in an upright position seemingly posing for a portrait.

Bacci hasn’t overlooked the rainbow of flowers growing around her home and neighborhood, from pink rhododendrons with lacy petals to fiery reddish-orange natal lilies.

She hopes she’ll be back in Jenner soon, engaging tourists at the visitor center and waiting patiently for the perfect shot out at the coast.

Her patience and perseverance sometimes pay off in grand ways, like the time on her birthday when the Jenner eagles gifted her with a thrilling moment. “They were so far out on the beach and the waves were strong. When they left they flew right at me,” so close she could nearly touch them.

Another day she watched in amazement as a river otter dragged a carcass across the water and an eagle got too close for comfort. Her photos detail a less-than-pleased otter snarling at the eagle.

“That was one of those epic days at the river’s end,” Bacci said. “It’s not something we would expect.”

