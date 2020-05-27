Deadly Minneapolis police encounter sparks nationwide calls for justice

Less than 24 hours after a now-viral video surfaced showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man who said he couldn't breathe and later died, the department took swift action Tuesday and fired four of the officers involved. But for many, including prominent politicians in both parties, that wasn't enough.

Numerous calls for a thorough investigation and possibly criminal charges rang out Tuesday as the country reeled from the death of George Floyd - yet another instance of a deadly encounter between police and an unarmed person of color.

"Firing the officers that killed #GeorgeFloyd was the right first move," tweeted Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. "The second? Arrest them."

Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted that Floyd "deserved better and his family deserves justice."

"His life mattered," Biden wrote, adding that the officers who were fired "must be held responsible for their egregious actions."

On Tuesday night, Floyd's family members demanded that the officers involved face murder charges.

"They need to be charged with murder because what they did was murder," Tera Brown, Floyd's cousin, told CNN's Don Lemon. "And almost the whole world has witnessed that because somebody was gracious enough to record it."

"They need to pay for what they did," she continued.

The outrage began bubbling early Tuesday after a video of Floyd's arrest captured by a bystander was shared on social media. The roughly 10-minute clip showed Floyd in visible distress as a white Minneapolis Police Department officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

"I cannot breathe," Floyd could be heard repeatedly saying in between making loud rasping sounds.

By Tuesday afternoon, the four officers involved had been terminated and two separate agencies, including the FBI, had been called in to investigate the incident. But those actions did little to quell the anger brewing in Minnesota and nationwide.

Protesters who flooded the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday evening were joined in spirit by countless politicians, activists, celebrities and athletes on social media demanding the officers be held accountable and decrying police brutality. Hashtags dedicated to Floyd continued to dominate Twitter well into Wednesday morning as many voiced their frustrations and rallied for change.

"George Floyd should be alive today," tweeted Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. "We should - we must, if we are to survive as a nation - change this familiar and gruesome reality. In the words of Fannie Lou Hamer, we're 'sick and tired of being sick and tired.' Enough."

Booker's words were echoed by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., among many others. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., retweeted Scott's call for the officers to be arrested.

Minnesota's Democratic leaders, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum, took their outcry a step further, sending a joint letter Tuesday to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman that demanded "thorough investigations at all levels."

"While we understand that the facts are still coming to light, and that state and local authorities are reviewing the case, we believe that the seriousness of the incident requires additional independent oversight by law enforcement at all levels," the letter said. "We urge you to conduct a thorough investigation at the federal, state, and local level into what occurred and hold all those involved in this incident accountable."