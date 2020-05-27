Subscribe

California DMV to open 46 more field offices, including eight more across Bay Area

KERRY CROWLEY
MERCURY NEWS
May 27, 2020, 8:23AM
Updated 43 minutes ago

Eight more Department of Motor Vehicles offices will open Thursday in the Bay Area as 46 field offices resume operations around the state.

After closing all field offices when Gov. Gavin Newsom initially issued a statewide stay-at-home order, the California DMV reopened 25 offices including five Bay Area locations on May 8.

DMV offices in Daly City, Fairfield, Fremont, Pittsburgh, Pleasanton, San Mateo, Santa Clara and at the Oakland Coliseum will open at 8 a.m. Thursday for customers with appointments and for limited transactions that require in-person visits.

Those offices join the Concord, Oakland Claremont, San Francisco, San Jose DLPC and Santa Rosa locations, which have been open for nearly three weeks.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the DMV has expanded its virtual services and taken actions such as extended driver licenses that expire between March 4 and July 31, and waiving late fees and penalties for registration renewals between March 16 and May 31.

With 71 offices expected to be open for business by Thursday, the remaining 99 DMV offices around the state will remain closed for now. The DMV said in a news release that the remaining offices will be reopened in phases during the coming weeks.

The statement added that the agency is “selecting offices to reopen based on location, size, service capacity and the ability to offer enhanced service to commercial driver license customers.”

Behind-the-wheel driving tests will remain suspended for now.

Employees who are not working in one of the 71 field offices that are open for in-person visits will provide services through the recently launched “Virtual Field Office.”

