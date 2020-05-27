Santa Rosa to increase bus service next week

Santa Rosa will increase public bus activity along most routes next week, though CityBus service will remain below pre-pandemic level on all but one line.

The new schedule, effective Monday, can be accessed at srcity.org/1661. It shows that all routes except the 2, 7 and 19 lines will operate on regular Saturday schedules during the week, with the exception of Route 15, which will return to regular weekday service, and the 16, which is operating on normal service for essential trips only.

All lines in service will run on Sunday schedules on the weekend. More information is available online.

“CityBus intends these changes to provide a more useful service for all returning transit users as Sonoma County begins to reopen,” the city said in a statement. “As CityBus works to restore transit services within the financial constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority will continue to be ensuring the highest level of safety possible for our passengers and employees.”