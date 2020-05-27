Subscribe

Sprawling Los Angeles archdiocese announces reopening plans

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 27, 2020, 9:31AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

LOS ANGELES — The sprawling Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced Wednesday measured steps toward reopening churches and resuming celebration of daily Mass early next month.

Archbishop José H. Gomez said in a letter to 288 parishes that they must submit reopening plans under guidelines that include sanitary measures and attendance limits to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

Once a parish plan has been approved a parish can open its church for private personal prayer and begin daily Mass as early as June 3. The earliest Sunday Masses would be on June 7.

“During Mass, Communion will be offered only in the form of bread and in the hand, and with priests sanitizing their hands before and after distributing Communion," an archdiocese statement said.

Among other measures, choirs will be replaced by a cantor and accompanist and people should be dismissed after Mass by groups of pews.

“As we enter this new moment, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is still out there, it is still contagious, and it is still dangerous,” Gomez said.

On Monday, the state released a framework to permit counties to allow in-person worship services.

The archdiocese is the nation’s largest, with an estimated 4.3 million Catholics in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine