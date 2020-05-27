Subscribe

Garage fire in Rohnert Park damages Model T, Army Jeep

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 27, 2020, 3:46PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Model T and an Army Jeep were seriously damaged Wednesday morning in a fire in Rohnert Park that may have started under the vintage car.

A couple living at the house, in the 4500 block of Fairway Drive, got out of the house safely after an explosion rocked the garage, where the two vehicles were parked.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the 6:48 a.m. call and were able to contain the flames to the garage, Rohnert Park public safety Lt. Jeff Nicks said. The house suffered smoke damage and was red-tagged by city building officials.

The residents told investigators they noticed the smell of gasoline in the garage that morning and what may have been a fuel leak under the recently restored Model T. They heard the explosion in their garage shortly after they awoke and were getting up and around inside the house, Nicks said.

“They had their garage all sheetrocked and finished, which was one of the factors that helped keep the fire in the garage,” he said. “Often these unfinished garages are just a heat box for fires to continue to progress through the walls and into the house.”

A damage estimate hadn’t been determined as of late Wednesday. Investigators were exploring what may have ignited the gas under the vintage car.

Both cars were seriously damaged.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine