As California reopens, a silent coronavirus threat still looms

LOS ANGELES — At Eaton Canyon, a popular Pasadena hiking area, so many people crowded the trail Saturday morning — many without masks and jammed close together — that rangers shut it down for the rest of the month.

On the Venice boardwalk, social distancing was in short supply as thousands converged on the beach-side mecca for Memorial Day weekend. Photos of the crowds made national headlines and brought concern from officials who had urged beachgoers to wear masks and keep at least 6 feet apart.

Both scenes offered a window into the challenges ahead as officials try to slowly ease stay-at-home regulations and reopen the economy while also maintaining safety rules aimed at preventing new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, officials have been concerned about “silent spreaders,” people who have the virus but do not show symptoms. They could be strolling along Ocean Front Walk or marching up a hiking trial and look perfectly healthy — but still pass along the virus that causes COVID-19 to others.

Officials have been reopening public spaces, businesses and other institutions at a rapid clip over the last couple of days. Los Angeles County officials announced that retail stores and religious institutions could reopen, with safety restrictions on how many people could be inside at one time.

Experts said that as the stay-at-home order is relaxed, observing such restrictions is going to be essential to prevent silent spreaders from causing new outbreaks.

“Without having social distancing, we are going to definitely see some increased spikes and transmission occurring. That’s definitely going to happen,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Venice and Eaton Canyon were not necessarily representative of how well social distancing went during the holiday. Lifeguards at beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties said they did not see major problems and that for the most part people followed rules.

Officials hope residents will continue to cooperate and warn that further reopenings depend on it.

“Reopening does not mean going back to business as usual,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Tuesday. “As long as community members follow safety rules, we can continue to make more progress.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there’s a 20% to 50% chance that those infected with the coronavirus never show major symptoms during their infection. Asymptomatic people may be just as capable of transmitting the disease as infected people who become visibly sick, the CDC said.

People can also transmit the coronavirus days before they show signs of sickness. This is what scientists call “presymptomatic transmission.”

Of 402 residents and workers testing positive for the coronavirus at Los Angeles County nursing homes, 345 had no symptoms of illness, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week. In other words, 86% of people testing positive at scores of skilled nursing facilities across the nation’s most populous counties had no symptoms of the disease when they were tested.

This is not the only study to raise concerns about the large numbers of presymptomatic or asymptomatic infected people. A UC San Francisco study conducted in late April found that, among several thousand residents and workers in San Francisco’s Mission District, 62 tested positive for COVID-19 — but more than half of them, 53%, had no symptoms at the time they were tested.