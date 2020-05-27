Hair salons allowed to reopen in Napa County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that counties that meet certain health and testing benchmarks can reopen barbershops and hair salons.

In the Bay Area, Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties have all filed their “county variance attestations” and are eligible to reopen more quickly than the rest of the state. But only Napa has modified its stay-at-home order to give hair salons approval to open their doors with social distancing measures in place. The requirements for salons are similar to those for other industries and include mask-wearing and hand-washing.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase Mase told the Press Democrat the county is not ready for this next step due to an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations. A tweet shared on Tuesday noted the county 83 new cases in the past week.

Solano County health officials told ABC News they don't have an opening date yet for hair salons.

The six other Bay Area counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara—haven't applied for regional variances and aren't able to consider opening hair salons.