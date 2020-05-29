Subscribe

Five people swim to shore after boat overturns in Petaluma River

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2020, 5:25PM
Three adults and two teenagers had to swim to shore Wednesday after their boat started taking on water and overturned in the Petaluma River.

Petaluma police officers and firefighters received a report of an overturned boat in the river at 6:19 p.m., said Lt. Tim Lyons. When officials arrived, they found five people on the shore — wet and a little scared, but otherwise unharmed.

Officials later learned that the five people had been out on the water in a 12-foot motorboat with an outboard motor just south of the Petaluma Marina. When the four passengers moved up to the front of the boat, the front end dipped and the boat started taking on water before it overturned, Lyons said.

Not all of the occupants were wearing life jackets, but all of them were able to swim the 300 feet back to shore. Lyons didn’t know how the passengers were related, or what they were doing out on the water before the boat submerged.

