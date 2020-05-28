Third day of heat wave brings more record high temperatures to Santa Rosa

For the second day in a row, temperatures in Santa Rosa eclipsed a record high Wednesday.

The high in Santa Rosa was 96 degrees Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 94 set in 1984, said Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Geyserville was the hottest spot in Sonoma County — the high reached 100 degrees.

Wednesday marked the third day of a heat wave in the North Bay. The day before, Santa Rosa saw a high of 97, breaking the previous record high of 1974 by 1 degree.

But Wednesday also marked the last day of record heat for a while, Walbrun said. A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service lasts through Thursday, but temperatures in Santa Rosa will only reach 88 degrees. The weekend will bring much cooler weather, with a high of 72 expected in Santa Rosa on Saturday.

There’s also the chance that showers will hit Sonoma County on Friday night into Saturday — possibly even bringing a thunderstorm.

“It’s a pretty good rollercoaster of weather coming up,” Walbrun said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.