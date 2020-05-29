Subscribe

Sonoma County health officer reveals three business sectors recently hit by the virus

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2020, 10:19PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Under pressure to release more details about recent outbreaks of the coronavirus in the local business community, Sonoma County’s top public health official on Thursday revealed three industries in which workers recently contracted the virus.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said recent infections have been found among workers at a local winery, a water filtration plant and among a group of farmworkers. She declined to identify the winery, the water plant and what crops the farmworkers handled and for which commercial agricultural enterprises. The only specifics she disclosed were these are three examples of recent viral transmission in workplaces, and each business has seen more than two cases among employees, which constitutes an outbreak.

“We’re seeing a shift from households to workplaces because people are going to whatever their” jobs are not knowing they have been infected with the highly contagious disease, Mase said during her daily press briefing. “And then the virus is introduced into the workplace and we have a outbreak in the workplace.”

Mase revealed the three business sector examples in response to a question from a Press Democrat reporter. After her briefing, she and other county health officials did not reply to requests for more details about recent virus outbreaks affecting local businesses. Earlier this week, Mase cited a number of clustered infections involving people getting COVID-19 through contacts at work, as a key reason she decided there would be no more advances in reopening local business and industry for two weeks.

During the 14-day period, the health officer said she would evaluate whether reopening last weekend outdoor dining at restaurants, wineries and breweries and earlier resumption of retail curbside sales and park reopenings prompts new case spikes.

The timing of Mase hitting the brakes has irked and confused leaders in business, law enforcement, the Latino community and local churches. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday and Tuesday gave the green light to further reopenings, including in-person church services, in-store shopping plus barbershops and hair salons.

On Thursday, Mase again defended her slowdown, citing concerns about the doubling of new cases in the past two weeks and a few patients needing intensive care at local hospitals — in addition to the pathogen creeping into workplaces.

Just hours after her daily briefing, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced on Facebook beginning June 1 he would no longer be enforcing local public health emergency orders without more information supporting these measures.

Essick said over the past several weeks he’s asked for “more information and transparency” from Mase and county public heath officials regarding the decision to maintain stay-at-home restrictions when the local virus infection rate is decreasing. As of Thursday night, there were 531 local cases since the first local resident was diagnosed on March 2. More than 24,100 of the county’s nearly 500,000 residents have been tested, and slightly more than 2% of those have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the Public Health Department and the Public Health Officer have ignored my requests and the requests of the media to provide desperately needed information,” Essick wrote in his Facebook announcement. “This lack of transparency and lack of engagement is incredibly disappointing at a time when all levels of government should be working together.”

Neither Mase nor Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services, responded to requests for comment on Essick’s decision. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa’s Police Chief Ray Navarro said his police force will continue to enforce Mase’s public health orders to try to contain the virus.

Latino leaders Thursday renewed their frustration about the disproportionate effect the virus is having on their community, and they say a lack of transparency from public health officials. Two weeks ago, 59% of the county’s overall cases were Latino residents. Since then, that percentage has jumped to 70%. According to county data, 60% of Latinos who have tested positive for the virus are between 18 and 49; 24% are 17 and under. However, only 4% of Latinos with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are 65 and older, compared to 26% of non-Latinos for that age group.

The Latino leaders say they want to know which companies and industries are experiencing outbreaks so they can better address the advances of the virus.

“If we don’t know which industries are being impacted the most we cannot address the disparities happening in the Latino community, we can’t provide solutions that are targeted for specific employers,” said Mara Ventura, executive director of North Bay Jobs with Justice.

She said efforts to curb the spread of the virus can vary from one industry to another.

“What a winery needs is different that what a factory needs and is different than what a restaurant needs,” Ventura said.

Herman Hernandez, the founder of Los Cien, a local Latino leadership group, said it’s crucial for public health officials to share more information about how the virus is infecting the local Latino community, including what workplaces are involved. He said local Latino leaders want to be part of the community effort to combat the coronavirus.

“There’s a network in the community that wants to be able to be supportive, in dealing with this life-and-death virus,” he said.

Peter Rumble, the chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said more information about which industries are affected by new COVID-19 cases would be helpful to local employers, who are eager to do whatever they can to protect their workers and customers.

“Business owners are our friends and neighbors they want to know and help as much as anyone else,” Rumble said.

Particularly since more people are returning to work, Ventura said more information is needed about exactly where the virus is spreading among commercial sectors.

“I think that the fact that we don’t have this data makes it a lot harder to reopen (businesses) because we can’t be solution-oriented,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine