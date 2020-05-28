Subscribe

Man shot dead in Rohnert Park

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 27, 2020, 11:19PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man stumbled into a busy Rohnert Park street, collapsed and died after being shot in the chest Wednesday night, police said.

About 20 officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety closed the westbound lanes of Rohnert Park Expressway and cordoned off a crime scene in the parking lot of Redwood Credit Union.

A call to report a disturbance in the area came in around 9:04 p.m., police said. As officers arrived they learned there had been a shooting, said Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson.

The victim, who was in his late 20s or early 30s and may have been outside his vehicle, had been shot in the upper chest, police said. The man then stumbled and fell in the bike lane of westbound Rohnert Park Expressway. Responding officers attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Police had identified the victim, said Director of Public Safety Tim Mattos, but his identity is being withheld so that family can be notified of his death.

A light-colored pickup with its doors open was parked in the cordoned off area of the credit union’s parking lot.

The suspect or suspects fled the area after the shooting, Johnson said. Officers planned to review surveillance footage from the area, which is home to branches of several different banks.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine