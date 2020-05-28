Man shot dead in Rohnert Park

A man stumbled into a busy Rohnert Park street, collapsed and died after being shot in the chest Wednesday night, police said.

About 20 officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety closed the westbound lanes of Rohnert Park Expressway and cordoned off a crime scene in the parking lot of Redwood Credit Union.

A call to report a disturbance in the area came in around 9:04 p.m., police said. As officers arrived they learned there had been a shooting, said Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson.

The victim, who was in his late 20s or early 30s and may have been outside his vehicle, had been shot in the upper chest, police said. The man then stumbled and fell in the bike lane of westbound Rohnert Park Expressway. Responding officers attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Police had identified the victim, said Director of Public Safety Tim Mattos, but his identity is being withheld so that family can be notified of his death.

A light-colored pickup with its doors open was parked in the cordoned off area of the credit union’s parking lot.

The suspect or suspects fled the area after the shooting, Johnson said. Officers planned to review surveillance footage from the area, which is home to branches of several different banks.