Search underway for boy, 13, last seen swimming in Russian River near Rio Nido

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2020, 11:17AM
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who was last seen swimming in the Russian River Wednesday night.

Diego Rivas is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 85 to 100 pounds. He has short dark hair and brown eyes.

He may have been wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

The sheriff’s office said Rivas was last seen swimming in the river at 10:30 p.m. near Canyon 1 Road in Rio Nido.

Rivas’ clothing and phone were located near the river.

The Sheriff’s Office has been searching all night with search and rescue personnel. Helicopters and fire trucks will be in the area searching Thursday.

The river and surrounding area were being searched Thursday morning.

Anyone who may have seen the boy is asked to call 911 or 707-565-2121.

