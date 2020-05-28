BART releases 15-step plan to welcome back riders

BART unveiled a 15-point “welcome back” plan Wednesday aimed at restoring the public’s trust in the beleaguered transit system as the Bay Area begins to reopen.

Since the mandatory shelter-in-place order was imposed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, BART’s ridership has fallen off a cliff, down more than 90%. But the system hopes to convince commuters that the measures it is taking will make riding the trains safe and convenient.

Closed, crowded spaces are a breeding ground for virus infections, so BART will run long trains throughout the day to allow riders to spread out. Transit officials say that with no more than 30 people in a car, physical distancing of 6 feet can be preserved. With 60 people in a car, a 3-foot distance can be maintained.

If trains begin to fill with more than 30 people on board, BART says it will add additional trains during commute hours in the 15-minute slots. It currently runs service every 30 minutes on weekdays. The 15-minute frequencies will be extended as businesses allow for staggered shifts.

“We are planning our budget in a way that will allow us to scale up when the recovery creates demand. If demand and revenue are low, we will need to continue 30-minute frequencies,” transit officials stated in a news release.

The current policy of requiring all passengers 13 and older to wear a face covering will continue, even if local counties relax their own mask mandates. Downtown San Francisco station booths will have extra face coverings for those who need one. Mask vending machines may be installed. BART police will enforce the face covering requirement and conduct more fare checks.

Even though a new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downplays the risk of contracting COVID-19 from surfaces, BART is stepping up cleaning efforts. Transit workers will use hospital-grade disinfectants, wipe down train poles and use electrostatic foggers to spray disinfecting mist on surfaces.

The service is also looking at ultraviolet disinfecting to determine if new methods are safe, won’t cause damage, and are more effective and efficient than current practice.

Here are other measures BART is taking:

—Pilot program for a new seat configuration. BART is looking for ways to create more space on its new Fleet of the Future trains so riders can spread out as much as possible.

—Display of posters, banners and decals that will remind riders to practice physical distancing and wear masks.

—Hand sanitizer dispensers at every station.

—Contactless payment. BART will speed up efforts to eliminate the sale of paper tickets and to go Clipper-only at stations systemwide in the coming months. Riders are encouraged to get Clipper and load funds online in advance or get auto-load.

—Washable, take-home hand straps. At first, a limited supply will be handed out to welcome riders back. The straps will then be offered for $5 plus tax by phone order (510-464-7136), in person at the Customer Service window at Lake Merritt Station (Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.–4:45 p.m.) and through a soon-to-be-launched online store.

—Rebuilding infrastucture. BART is using the extra hours made available due to an earlier closing time to work on infrastucture projects such as replacing old, outdated equipment.

For all 15 steps of BART’s welcome-back plan, please see the full news release on its website.