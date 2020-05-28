Subscribe

Tell us: How is the shelter-in-place order affecting who does chores in your home?

PRESS DEMCRAT STAFF
May 28, 2020, 3:19PM

A lot has changed now that we are spending so much time at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

We want to know how the shelter order has changed your home life: How is it affecting the division of household duties? Who is caring for the kids? Who is doing the dishes?

If you'd like to comment, email Reporter Kerry Benefield at kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name and contact information.

