John Shimoda, renowned forensics expert who served in WWII and Korean wars, dies at 100

A 100-year-old Sebastopol man who died from injuries he suffered in a fire Monday at his family’s rural home was a World War II and Korean war veteran who learned criminal investigation in the Army and rose to director of the U.S. Army Crime Laboratories, then of a regional U.S. Postal Service crime lab.

Satoru C. “John” Shimoda was an internationally recognized expert in the field of questioned document examination. The forensics specialty involves lab testing to determine if a letter or other document is forged or contains, in the penmanship, ink, typewriter key strikes, fingerprints or other elements, any evidence that a crime was committed or that could be helpful to a criminal investigation.

In one of his most infamous cases, the handwriting expert examined letters ostensibly written by the Zodiac serial killer who terrorized the Bay Area and other parts of the state in the 1960s and ‘70s.

When the diligent, unassuming combat veteran retired from the postal service’s western region crime lab in San Bruno in 1999 — at age 80 — he was reported to be the oldest and longest-tenured employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

He and his wife of 68 years, Hiroko “Betty” Shimoda, lived in Corte Madera for 46 years before moving to Sebastopol in 2013 to share the home of one of their two daughters and her family. Betty Shimoda died in March of 2017 at age 89.

Sonoma County authorities say that on Monday afternoon John Shimoda, who lost a leg to combat in Korea, was sitting in the garage of his family’s home on Mill Station Road. Somehow flames were ignited and he sustained critical burns.

Shimoda died early Tuesday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The fire call was especially heartbreaking for members of the Graton Fire Department. Its firefighters were friends of Shimoda and his family, and just last August had him to the firehouse on Gravenstein Highway North for birthday dinner, with cake.

“We’d been to his house, he’d been to the fire station,” said Graton chief Bill Bullard. “He was a pretty amazing individual.”

Noting that the fire that took Shimoda’s life happened on Memorial Day, Bullard said he finds comfort in believing that his new friend is now with brothers at arms who died in war or as veterans.

A Nisei, or second-generation Japanese-American, Shimoda was born in Oregon on Sept. 13, 1919. He went into the U.S. Army during World War II and served with the highly decorated 442nd Infantry Regimental Combat Team, made up almost entirely of Nisei. In 2010, the unit was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Shimoda made a career of the Army and became an officer. In the early 1950s, he learned document investigations techniques while serving in the Counter-Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Branch. He served also in Korea, later telling Graton volunteer firefighters that a combat injury there cost him one of his legs.

In 1960, he was appointed chief of the U.S. Army Crime Laboratories. Six years later, he retired from the military and took a position in San Bruno as assistant director of the western region crime labs of U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

He and his wife settled into a home in Marin County.