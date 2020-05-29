Sonoma County Sheriff: Deputies will no longer enforce coronavirus public health order

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced Thursday his department will no longer enforce the county’s stay-at-home public health order restricting some business activity and civic life, taking a dramatic stand in opposition to local measures aimed to curb the coronavirus pandemic — measures that Essick said were out of step with state rules.

Health Officer Sundari Mase, he said, has not provided the data needed to defend her decision to keep restrictions on people’s civil liberties in place — ones that ask law enforcement officers to penalize what would otherwise be lawful behavior.

“The curve has been flattened; hospitals were not overrun with patients; we have dramatically increased testing which verified the infection rate in Sonoma County is under control and decreasing,” Essick said in a statement posted to social media Thursday afternoon. “Yet we continue to see successive public health orders that contain inconsistent restrictions on business and personal activities without explanation.”

Mase paused the county’s reopening for up to 14 days this week after reporting several alarming trends: a recent rise in local COVID-19 cases, increased person-to-person transmission of the contagion and a spike in hospitalizations, which she characterized as “red flags.”

In an interview, Essick said the county allows patio dining at restaurants but not outdoor church services, which he said was one example of rules that appear illogical and are difficult to defend when deputies are in the field and called to investigate a possible violation of the public health order.

He criticized Mase for withholding key information from the public about how many of the active cases represent seriously sick people, such as the number of hospitalizations and patients requiring ventilators. He said he believed the county should be publishing specific data on those who have died, such as age and underlying health conditions.

“I respect the hell out of (Mase), I think she’s incredibly smart, I think she has the right education and is the right person for the job — but she’s made some critical mistakes and I have to call those out,” Essick said.

However, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin assailed Essick’s public announcement as “tone deaf” and criticized him for failing to address his concerns with the health department.

“The sheriff’s department is apparently not concerned about the public health of our community,” Gorin said.

Gorin said she would call on Essick, a fellow elected official, to appear before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to explain his position and so she and her counterparts on the board can question him.

