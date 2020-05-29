US brings massive North Korea sanctions violation case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government has charged 28 North Korean and five Chinese individuals with facilitating more than $2.5 billion in illegal payments for Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile program in what court papers describe as a clandestine global network operating from countries including China, Russia, Libya and Thailand.

In a 50-page federal indictment unsealed Thursday in the District of Columbia, the Justice Department accused the individuals of acting as agents of North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank in what officials say is the largest North Korean sanctions violations case charged by the U.S.

Working for the FTB - which is North Korea's primary foreign currency bank and under sanctions for facilitating nuclear proliferation - the agents allegedly set up more than 250 front companies and covert bank branches around the world to mask payments transiting the U.S. financial system, including through several Chinese banks and for equipment from Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp., charging documents said.

Those charged include two former FTB presidents, Ko Chol Man and Kim Song Ui; two former co-vice presidents, Han Ung and Ri Jong Nam; and Han Ki Song, who allegedly operated FTB's covert branch in Thailand and served in North Korea's primary intelligence agency.

"Through this indictment, the United States has signified its commitment to hampering North Korea's ability to illegally access the U.S. financial system, and to limiting its ability to use proceeds from these illicit actions to enhance its illegal weapons of mass destruction program," Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. Attorney for the District, said in a statement.

The massive enforcement action comes as United Nations experts have detailed North Korea's widespread evasion of sanctions by using agents of state-owned and other banks overseas to facilitate a global web of illicit oil, arms and coal deals to bring in foreign currency. The efforts have been augmented through offshore, ship-to-ship transfers, large-scalecryptocurrency hacks and ransomware attacks.

The Justice Department moves highlight Washington's stalled diplomatic effort to eliminate Pyongyang's nuclear missile and weapons capabilities, analysts said. The actions also reflect an internal U.S. election-year debate over whether President Donald Trump's withholding of tougher sanctions and emphasis on personal diplomacy with Kim Jong Un can succeed if existing American pressure tactics are not effectively enforced, analysts said.

The Trump administration had outpaced predecessors at building a global coalition to pressure Pyongyang before talks started. But the biggest hole in sanctions enforcement remains U.S. reluctance to penalize major Chinese banks through which North Korea's illicit funds flow for fear of triggering Chinese retaliation and a wider financial war.

The indictment reveals the extent to which the government believes China has facilitated the illicit network. Though U.N. member states since early 2016 are supposed to have expelled branches of North Korean banks, the indictment said such branches are still operating in Beijing and Shenyang, China.

And it said that five Chinese citizens have been overseeing covert FTB branches, including in Shenyang and Libya.

"This adds to the already overwhelming evidence that China's government is willfully assisting Kim Jong Un in his violations of North Korea sanctions," said Joshua Stanton, who helped write the 2016 law that strengthened North Korea sanctions.

"I'll believe it's 'maximum pressure' when those banks begin to face nine- and 10-digit penalties, like the ones President Obama imposed on European banks that broke Iran sanctions," said Stanton, who has advised House and Senate staffers on North Korea sanctions law.