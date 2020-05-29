Police investigating southwest Santa Rosa shooting that sent one man to hospital

A man was seriously injured after he was shot at least twice Wednesday night in southwest Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police received a call at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday that a man had been shot near Challenger Way and Capricorn Way. When officers arrived, they found that the victim — a 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident — was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, Sgt. Kyle Philp said in an email.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. His identity isn’t being released because of the violent nature of the crime, police said in a news release.

Officers learned that the victim was standing with a group of friends on the sidewalk when a light-colored SUV pulled up and fired at the group, striking the victim, Philp said. Police don’t know yet how many suspects were in the SUV or what type of gun was used.

Police don’t know the motive behind the shooting, or if the victim and suspect knew each other, since the victim has not yet provided a statement, Philp said.

The shooting occurred just an hour before a Cotati man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Rohnert Park bank. Santa Rosa police, however, don’t believe that the incidents are related, Philp said.

Anyone who witnessed the Santa Rosa shooting is asked to call the police violent crimes team at 707-543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program” for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.