Ukiah live-in care worker arrested on suspicion of elder abuse

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2020, 6:15PM
An in-home care worker was arrested in Ukiah this week after allegedly pushing his 73-year-old client, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Terry Omler, 49, of Ukiah, was booked into Mendocino County Jail on Tuesday on the felony charge of elder abuse resulting in bodily injury, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. His bail was set at $25,000.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the incident at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday. They responded to a residence in the 800 block of Lake Mendocino Drive. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the 73-year-old man, who said he had been assaulted by his live-in supportive services care worker, Omler.

The victim told deputies he and Omler had gotten into an argument. During the argument, Omler allegedly pushed the victim, causing him to lose his balance and fall onto the kitchen floor. The man attempted to brace his fall with his hands, but when he hit the ground he suffered immediate, severe pain in his right wrist and hand. Authorities said Omler left the victim lying on the ground, went to his room and fell asleep. Deputies found Omler sleeping in his bedroom, apparently heavily intoxicated from the consumption of alcoholic beverages, the Sheriff’s Office said in the statement.

The victim, who can’t walk well without assistance, was unable to stand up and it took him about an hour to crawl on the floor into the living room to get his phone and call law enforcement, according to the statement.

