Fourteen workers at a Sonoma County winery recently tested positive for coronavirus, Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Friday, offering no other details about the outbreak.

The incident is one of three separate workplace outbreaks Mase recently cited as part of the reason she halted further steps to reopen the local economy this week.

During a previous press briefing, Mase said recent infections were also found among workers at a water filter manufacturing plant and among a group of farmworkers. But she and other health officials have failed to respond to repeated inquiries about the outbreaks, including the names of the businesses, when they occurred and how many employees had been affected.

Mase has said that local spread of the virus is shifting from households to workplaces and that more cases are expected as activities and businesses in the county begin to reopen. Mase did say Friday that the three workplace outbreaks occurred at businesses that were considered essential and were not shut by the county’s shelter-in-place order issued in mid-March.

“I can tell you there’s a winery that’s involved, there are 14 persons that are positive in that winery and there’s others that are under investigation,” Mase said during her daily press briefing. “These, I think, are considered more essential workers, this is not … something that’s happening in the outdoor tasting section for the winery, this is actually in the central worker group.”

Mase said she did not have details readily available and would need to “sit and look at that data to give you very accurate information.” She said she would need to consult a county epidemiologist “to map out the clusters, figure out the numbers in each.”

Also on Friday, the county announced 17 new active cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 548 since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, 322 are active cases, 222 people have recovered, and four have died. As of Thursday, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sonoma County hospitals and another 30 people suspected of having the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The news of a significant outbreak at a local winery comes at a time when county health officials and members of the Board of Supervisors were scrambling to respond to Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick’s declaration Thursday that he would no enforce the local shelter-in-place rule.

Essick said on Facebook that beginning June 1 he could not “in good conscience” enforce local public health emergency orders without more information supporting these measures. During Mase’s press briefing Friday, she was joined by Supervisor Susan Gorin and Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, with all three saying they had had productive and positive discussions with Essick and agreed to provide more information and to improve communications with his office.

But as of 6 p.m. Friday, Essick said his decision had not changed and that his office will not be enforcing the rule beginning June 1.

In Mendocino County, health officials reported the first two cases of coronavirus transmission in community at large. There have been 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 21 of which are tied to close contacts with those who are known to have the virus, officials said.

A 30th case is being investigated as a possible false positive test result, said Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan during a Facebook Live briefing.