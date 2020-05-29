Santa Rosa man suspected of kidnapping woman at gunpoint

Santa Rosa police arrested a man on felony kidnapping and assault charges after he is believed to have taken a woman at gunpoint.

Dylan James Davidson, 28 of Santa Rosa, remained in Sonoma County Jail on $200,000 bail Friday morning on felony charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a gun and making threats.

Police relayed a confusing series of calls that led to Davidson’s arrest.

Officers initially responded at 9:30 p.m. Thursday to calls of an altercation among several people and a person with a gun in a parking lot at the Del Nido Apartments at 850 Russell Avenue in Santa Rosa.

They found Davidson near the south entrance of the complex who was bleeding and claimed to have been assaulted, police said.

Finding no other people in the parking lot or any ongoing argument, Davidson was transported to a hospital for treatment as officers continued their investigation.

Police then found a car near the north side of the complex that had broken windows and blood inside and outside of the car.

Meanwhile, a woman called the police department claiming to be a kidnap victim.

She told police she was held at gunpoint and taken to the apartments. It was unclear where she had been taken from.

The woman told police her friends followed the suspect after he kidnapped her, and they helped her escape – apparently the initial altercation reported by residents.

During the altercation, the woman and her friends were able to wrestle the gun from the kidnapper, police said.

They all ran away from the scene to get away from the suspect, they told officers. They turned the gun they took from the suspect over to police.

Police determined that Davidson, initially claiming to be a victim, was the suspected kidnapper and the vehicle found was the one he used to hold the woman.

Davidson is due in court Monday on six felony charges.

