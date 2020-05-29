Subscribe

Authorities: Drowning reported in Lake Berryessa

HOWARD YUNE
NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
May 29, 2020, 9:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

First responders were called to a reported drowning Wednesday evening in Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County, authorities say.

The incident was reported at 6:52 p.m. off the Oak Shores Day Use Area, east of the 10000 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire's St. Helena station. The Napa County Sheriff's Office sent its dive team to the scene, according to spokesman Henry Wofford.

Also responding to the drowning report were a helicopter crew from the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, an American Medical Response ambulance crew, and members of the Napa County and Pope Valley fire departments.

