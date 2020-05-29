Rohnert Park police detain driver of vehicle linked to fatal shooting of Cotati man

Police have recovered the car believed to be used by a gunman in a fatal shooting Wednesday night in a Rohnert Park bank parking lot, but the suspect was still at large Friday.

Alan Arbor, 30, of Cotati died after being shot in the chest Wednesday after an altercation with at least one other man in the parking lot of Redwood Credit Union on Rohnert Park Expressway.

Surveillance video from the bank and other nearby businesses showed the gunman drove a gray Acura TSX with the license plate visible.

On Thursday evening, Rohnert Park police learned the car may be in Lake County and asked for assistance in locating the vehicle in Clearlake. Clearlake police spotted the car in their jurisdiction and stopped the driver, Rohnert Park police said.

Rohnert Park detectives detained and interviewed the driver Thursday night, but didn’t arrest him. Police declined to identify the driver or share what he told officers.

The vehicle was impounded as evidence, police said.

Investigators have said they believe the killing was gang related, although they declined to say why.

Albor has a criminal history, including gang implications. He was sentenced in 2011 to eight years in prison for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing two people in 2009.

In that case, authorities said Albor was part of a group that confronted the victims, who were wearing red, and asked them if they were in a gang before attacking them.

Video surveillance from the Wednesday shooting shows Albor and another man arrive in Albor’s truck before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The passenger fled the scene on foot after the shooting, police said.

Footage shows the gunman’s car parked several spaces away and the driver walk toward Albor’s truck before walking back to his car.

Albor and his passenger then got out of Albor’s truck and approached the suspect, prompting an argument, police said.

The suspect got back in his car, and Albor approached the window, police said. The man fired at least one shot from inside the vehicle. Video shows Albor staggered away from the car and the gunman drove away.

Albor died at the scene.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.