Lake County to test emergency warning sirens on Monday

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2020, 7:03PM
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be testing emergency warning sirens in the south county area on Monday.

Starting at 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office will test the sirens in the Loch Lomond, Cobb Mountain, Anderson Springs and Middletown areas.

This will mark the beginning of monthly tests on the emergency warning system, which will occur at the same time on the first Monday of the month from now on, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

If there’s an active response to local fires during one of these tests, the test will be canceled and resume the following month as scheduled.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

