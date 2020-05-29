Subscribe

Rohnert Park man faces federal case after investigators seize drugs

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2020, 4:19PM
A 33-year-old Rohnert Park man faces federal drug charges after a Petaluma police officer found him and another man passed out in a car last week.

Siddhartha Suri was taken into custody after an officer found the two people asleep in a car near a supermarket off Lakeville Highway shortly before 8 a.m. on May 21.

The officer, Brandon Hanson, believed Suri and the other man were under the influence of drugs, said Sgt. Paul Gilman.

The officer found drugs on Suri and he was arrested, Gilman said.

During the investigation, police seized suspected fentanyl, suspected heroin, a mixture of fentanyl and heroin and pills. Officers also seized evidence indicating Suri possessed the narcotics with the intent to distribute them, Gilman said.

Officers then learned that Suri had recently moved into an AirBnB rental in the 7000 block of Beverly Drive in Rohnert Park. Officers sought a search warrant for the home and a bail enhancement to keep Suri in jail.

Petaluma police and agents from the local office of the Drug Enforcement Administration served the search warrant and discovered additional evidence of drug sales and another three ounces of fentanyl, an assortment of prescription pills, methamphetamine and psilocybin.

All the items were seized, Gilman said, and the case is now pending federal prosecution.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

