Sunday faithful at Santa Rosa cathedral wait outside, as bishop stays in step with local health order

The pews stayed empty Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Eugene as Santa Rosa Bishop Robert Vasa opted not to invite parishioners inside to avoid defying Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order.

Typically, Vasa said Sunday evening in an interview, a Pentecost Mass like Sunday’s would draw more than 400 people. About 40 showed up, but they had to wait outside, where they were able to receive the Eucharist following the Mass, said Vasa, who officiated the 10:30 a.m. service streamed on Facebook.

The bishop had previously considered holding Mass in defiance of the county’s shelter-in-place order but decided Saturday to heed the public health officer’s decree.

“I’m going to wait patiently,” Vasa said. “Whatever they decide, I will abide by.”