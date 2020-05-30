Mendocino County reports first 2 cases of community spread, bringing total COVID-19 cases to 29

Mendocino County reported its first two cases of COVID-19 acquired from unknown community sources Friday, bringing the total number of people sickened by the coronavirus in the county up to 29.

One case is from north Mendocino County and the other is from Ukiah Valley, said Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan during a Facebook Live briefing Friday. Four COVID-19 patients have also been hospitalized this week, but only one is currently in the hospital. None of the patients has required a ventilator or been critically ill.

The county initially reported a 30th case, also suspected to be from community transmission, but Doohan later said that the case is being investigated as a possible false positive test result.

“In the beginning of this pandemic, the cases came with quite a lot of separation in between them,” Doohan said. “We’ve reached the point now of community spread in our county.”

The news comes just after Doohan’s revised health order went into effect Thursday night, allowing places of worship to hold up to 100 people or 25% of their capacity — whichever is less.

“Although this is going to be a high risk activity regarding COVID, it’s also going to be highly beneficial to our community so that we have hope,” Doohan said. “But I’m very concerned, as your health officer, about the gatherings that are going to happen, and that there may be further outbreaks.”

She urged residents to stay safe and follow health guidelines — wear facial coverings in public, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently — to continue to flatten the curve.

The new order also allows up to 100 people to gather for protests, provided they adhere to social distancing guidelines, and permits swimming pools to reopen solely for physical therapy purposes. Hair salons and other hair services can open as well, but staff cannot treat facial hair, Doohan said.

While Doohan said she doesn’t plan to backtrack on the reopening process, the county will “hold where we are” and not reopen any further for about two weeks so that health officials can evaluate the impact of these new orders.

Two previous outbreaks — one in Round Valley and another at the Assembly of God in Redwood Valley — appear to now be resolved, Doohan said.

