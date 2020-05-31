Chris Smith: What we miss, and what we've gained, during the coronavirus crisis

Now that we’ve gone several months without it, we’re realizing just how much it meant to us.

How I’d love to know what you’re thinking “it” is.

Are you missing most the simple gift of sitting around a table with friends for coffee or lunch or a cold one?

Earning a paycheck? Knowing how you’ll cover the rent and the other bills?

Greeting the people you love with a hug or, heavens forbid, a kiss on the cheek?

Crowning your list of common pleasures suspended by COVID-19 and shelter-in-place is perhaps popping into your mom and/or dad’s place for a chat. Or anticipating the next such a visit by your kids or grandkids.

Many of us ache from no longer being able to drive on a whim to Bodega Bay or Jenner or Dillon Beach or Mendocino for a walk with the sun and ocean breeze in our face and our feet in the sand.

Or to come together with those closest to us for a birthday or anniversary or graduation party or a quinceañera or a celebration of life that’s not a drive-by or on Zoom.

Or to see and have some fun with friends at school or at a Little League game or on a soccer pitch or at scouts meeting or a bowling alley or a martial-arts studio or a museum or a store or a bar or an ice-cream parlor or a skate rink or almost any place you can think of.

Or going out for a movie, or a Giants or A’s or Warriors game. Or zipping up to Tahoe.

How many of us were counting the days before we’d buckle into an airplane and fly somewhere fabulous?

We’re more aware of how good we had it, now that we’re in some degree of isolation and we don’t have it so good.

...

AT THE SAME TIME, are you hearing yourself and others remark about some of the bright spots, the silver linings, of this crisis?

People tell of discovering that they rather enjoy slowing down, cutting back, staying in.

Families long accustomed to being scattered in 100 different directions are having sit-down dinners, talking, taking on home and arts projects, playing games, watching videos and home movies.

There’s a whole lot of uncluttering, throwing out, sprucing up, painting and such going on.

Traffic is lighter, the air is cleaner, life’s less harried. Walking the neighborhood, you see and greet so many people you rarely if ever saw on the sidewalks before.

And so there’s a great deal of novel kindness going on. In the midst of historic hardship, loneliness and uncertainty, people are finding new ways to connect with and assist others.

Look at the food that’s being given away freely, and the appreciation heaped on nurses and others in health care. It’s been something to witness the lengths to which communities have gone to make graduation for the Class of 2020 memorable despite the ban on ceremonies.

One example: in Rohnert Park, an idea to adorn both sides of the Expressway with lawn signs bearing the names and photos of the 460 grads of Rancho Cotate, El Camino and Technology high schools quickly drew donations that covered the $15,000 cost, with another $15,000 left over for donation to the schools.

There are aspects of this pandemic we’ll hope never to see again. And parts that will long remain with us, like it or not. And also parts we’ll want to hold onto.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.