Transcripts released of Michael Flynn's calls with Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON — Transcripts of phone calls that played a pivotal role in the Russia investigation were declassified and released Friday, showing that Michael Flynn, as an adviser to then-President-elect Donald Trump, urged Russia's ambassador to be “even-keeled” in response to punitive Obama administration measures, and assured him “we can have a better conversation” about relations between the two countries after Trump became president.

Democrats said the transcripts showed that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he denied details of the conversation, and that he was undercutting a sitting president while communicating with a country that had just interfered in the 2016 presidential election. But allies of the president who maintain that the FBI had no reason to investigate Flynn in the first place said the transcripts showed he had done nothing wrong.

The transcripts were released by Senate Republicans on Friday after being provided by Trump's new national intelligence director, John Ratcliffe, who waded into one of the most contentious political topics in his first week on the job. Ratcliffe’s extraordinary decision to disclose transcripts of intercepted conversations with a foreign ambassador is part of ongoing efforts by Trump allies to release previously secret information from the Russia investigation in hopes of painting Obama-era officials in a bad light.

The transcripts are unlikely to significantly reshape public understanding of the contact between Flynn and then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, a central moment in the Russia investigation. The information released Friday conforms with the rough outlines of the call described in the 2017 guilty plea that Flynn reached with special counsel Robert Mueller's team of prosecutors.

But the documents will undoubtedly add to the partisan divisions surrounding the case, which have intensified in the last month with the Justice Department's decision to seek to dismiss the prosecution.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee, said in a statement that the transcripts show that Flynn lied not only to the FBI but also to Vice President Mike Pence, who erroneously stated publicly that Flynn and Kislyak had not discussed sanctions. Trump later forced Flynn out for misleading the administration.

“These calls took place shortly after the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in an effort to help Trump win, and Flynn was engaged in trying to mute the Russian reaction to sanctions imposed by the Obama Administration over that very interference," Schiff said.

But Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the GOP senators who released the transcript, said Flynn had done nothing wrong. Attorney General William Barr has similarly called the conversation laudable.

“Our justice system doesn’t work when one side holds all the cards. But this isn’t just about safeguarding access to justice; it’s also about exposing shenanigans and abuses of power by those entrusted to uphold and defend the law,” Grassley said.

Flynn attorney Sidney Powell tweeted that Flynn “should be applauded for asking for ‘cooler heads to prevail’ and trying to keep things on ‘an even keel’ — encouraging the mutual interest of Russia and the United States in stability in the Middle East and fighting radical Islam.”

The documents do show that Flynn and Kislyak spoke multiple times between the time Trump had been elected and took office. The call that Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about took place Dec. 29, 2016, the day after President Barack Obama signed an executive order hitting Russia with sanctions for election interference.