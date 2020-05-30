Subscribe

Hundreds gather at Santa Rosa's Old Courthouse Square to protest death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 30, 2020, 2:34PM
Hundreds of supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement are rallying Saturday at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa to protest the deaths of black men and women at the hands of law enforcement.

The protest, which began about 1 p.m., is in response to the death of George Floyd, who died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while he was on the ground, saying he could not breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering Floyd.

Protests have been ongoing throughout the Bay Area and the country since Floyd’s death. Some of the protests have grown hostile, and police used tear gas and flashbang grenades to quell crowds in San Jose and Oakland on Friday night, the Associated Press reported.

Protesters in Santa Rosa chanted “Enough is enough” and Floyd’s name as cars drove past. Several held signs that read “No peace no justice” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Watch the Santa Rosa protest here:

