Late-night protesters damage downtown Santa Rosa businesses after peaceful daytime rally

Downtown Santa Rosa on Sunday had multiple buildings where windows were broken windows and structures were tagged with anti-police graffiti, apparently the actions of a small group of protesters following a peaceful daytime rally protesting the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death — the latest instance of a black or brown person dying under suspicious circumstances at the hands of police — fueled protests across the nation, including rallies that devolved into riots in several major U.S. cities, the worst of those in California being Los Angeles, where National Guard troops have been deployed after a night of violence.

The daytime demonstration, which began at noon Saturday in Old Courthouse Square, drew more than 500 people.

Santa Rosa police did not immediately provide information about the extent of the damage done or any arrests made in the final hours, when as few as two dozen people faced off at various times and places across downtown with officers. Tear gas was deployed in several instances.

Police said a statement was forthcoming.

Black spray-paint with anti-police messages was left scrawled across several structures — including at least two downtown banks, the hand sculpture in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall, and The Press Democrat building. Some of this graffiti preceded Saturday’s demonstrations.

A group of demonstrators threw rocks through several windows and tried to break open the front door of Cafe Mimosa at corner of Mendocino and College avenues, said business owner Yazen Atallah. He opened the remodeled site of Adel’s Restaurant in January, only to run almost immediately into the coronavirus pandemic, and he estimated upwards of $20,000 in damage was done Sunday.

He expressed understanding for the protesters, who didn’t appear to be looting but rather acting out of unrest.

“I forgive whoever did it,” Atallah said, “because I understand the frustration in what’s going on today. But it’s not the answer — violence is not the answer, ruining a business is not the answer.”

Atallah said he learned about the damage early Sunday morning through texts and videos posted on social media before arriving at 7:30 a.m. He and his employees did some clean-up to make the business safe before beginning to handle take-out orders: “We can’t really afford to miss a Sunday brunch.”

A short walk south, Rev. Chris Bell of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Santa Rosa, surveyed the damage affecting his church: a tall plate glass window smashed by a young man with a hammer at about 12:49 a.m., Bell said after watching surveillance footage.

“Clearly, he didn’t see the ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner in our window,” Bell said.

The reverend drew a distinction between the daytime rally downtown and the late-night vandalism, adding that the former seemed more about politics and the latter more about simple destruction.

“I support the peaceful protests and want to remind my brothers and sisters that violence does not help our cause,” Bell said.

The graffiti also included memorials, such as a message invoking the death of Andy Lopez, the 13-year-old Santa Rosa boy fatally shot by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy in 2013. Lopez was thought by the deputy to have been carrying an assault rifle that turned out to be replica airsoft BB gun.