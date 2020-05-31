Destruction continues in California as more curfews declared

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vandals hit shops in Santa Monica at midday Sunday as armed National Guard soldiers patrolled Los Angeles streets and cities across California declared another night of curfew to prevent violence after unruly demonstrators torched police cars, broke into stores and clashed with officers in riot gear.

Nearly 400 people were arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday as protests have become increasingly violent over several nights because of outrage over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Police Chief Michel Moore said. He said he hoped the National Guard and additional officers deployed would curb that trend.

Across the state, devastated shop owners cleaned up shattered glass, assessed damage and boarded up windows while firefighters mopped up hot spots from lingering fires.

In Emeryville, across the bay from San Francisco, where thieves stormed shopping malls around sunset Saturday, snatched flat screen TVs, shoes and other goods, Keyla Calderon swept up glass outside Uniform Advantage, a shop that sells medical scrubs.

Calderon had just reopened last week after being shuttered for six weeks under California’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. She said she had just returned home Saturday when she got a call from a security company that the store's burglar alarm was triggered.

She turned on the news to see live helicopter shots of people breaking into her shop and others at an outdoor mall. They smashed glass doors, stole clothes and computers and destroyed the cash register.

“To hear the alarm ring and see people destroy the store before my eyes, it was heartbreaking,” Calderon said. "We’re all working hard to feed our family. We have nothing to do with these injustices, yet we’re paying the consequences.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed 1,000 members of the Guard to assist the 20,000 officers of the Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments, Mayor Eric Garcetti said. The San Francisco police chief said about 200 outside officers were en route.

Curfews were declared Sunday in San Francisco and LA from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday. Beverly Hills declared a 1 p.m. curfew, and Santa Monica moved its curfew up to 4 p.m. after the property thefts.

The unrest in coastal Santa Monica happened not far from a peaceful demonstration near the city’s famous pier and headed for its popular Third Street Promenade shopping area. Looters broke into a Gap store and a Vans sneaker store and were seen in KTTV footage walking out with boxes of shoes with no police in sight.

A woman holding a sign saying “End All Violence” managed to stop a man using a hammer to break the glass on the doors of an REI store. Another joined her, and the would-be burglars moved on.

In Los Angeles, damage from Saturday's violence included windows shattered at nearly every shop along a stretch of Melrose Avenue, home to trendy boutiques and known widely for its association with the TV show “Melrose Place.”

Alan Kokozian looked up through a hole in the roof of Tony K's Shoe Store, where fire Saturday had burned and most of his inventory was stolen or damaged. He pleaded unsuccessfully for people to spare his establishment and was struck in the head with a bottle.

“This was not a political protest,” Kokozian said. "This was basically a bunch of thieves getting together taking advantage of a situation."

Officials acknowledged the anger of protesters over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck, and affirmed their right to demonstrate. But they condemned the wave of crime by a small number that had overshadowed the message of thousands who had gathered and marched.