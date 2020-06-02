Sonoma County Superior Court tests safeguards as it expands court access

The changes made inside Sonoma County Superior Court to allow the resumption of a wider range of criminal proceedings began Monday outside the Hall of Justice, where health screenings were underway for hundreds of out-of-custody defendants headed to court for the first time since mid-March.

Beyond that checkpoint and normal security screening – a process slowed by social distancing rules and the compact space where the screenings are done – there were many other modifications.

For one, everyone — court staff, attorneys, bailiffs, defendants and judges — was wearing a face mask.

In the courthouse halls, clerks toting tablets directed defendants to their respective courtrooms, occasionally asking them to wait nearby if the rooms were at capacity. Hallways were mostly empty, with benches and chairs that once provided court visitors a place sit pulled from their spots.

Stickers on the floor reminded visitors to keep their distance from one another and created a one-way loop, controlling the direction of travel of those entering and leaving the building, said Sonoma County Superior Court Executive Officer Arlene Junior.

Inside the courtrooms, clear, plastic sneeze guards similar to those found at most checkout stands created a barrier between the courtroom clerk’s desk and the center of the room, where defendants, their attorneys and prosecutors addressed the judge.

Large screens displayed the names and faces of people who were attending hearings via video conference call — prosecutors, probation officers and court reporters.

“We were able to get them in and get them to the courtrooms very quickly,” Junior said of defendants on-hand for hearings Monday morning. “It’s new. We’re learning as we go.”

Prior to Monday, the court had closed off public access to the building and rescheduled hearings for out-of-custody criminal defendants starting in mid-March.

The limited staff that worked in the courthouse in the initial weeks of the shelter-in-place continued to hold hearings for people in custody and kept doing other crucial work, such the processing protective orders for victims of domestic violence, Junior said.

Nine criminal courtrooms reopened Monday allowed judges to hear more cases, opening the doors for out-of-custody defendants. The building was still off limits for people without official court business and in-person hearings for civil cases were still on hold as of Monday. The court also cannot accommodate jury trials at the moment.

“We do not have the physical space to adhere to the 6-foot social distancing requirements at all times for the jury assembling and jury selection,” Junior said.

Before 9 a.m., a line of masked people wrapped around the courthouse on Administration Drive headed toward the building’s main entrance, one of two check-in areas on the property.

Once at the front, court staff checked to see if visitors were scheduled in court that morning and asked them a series of questions about their health and any potential exposure to the coronavirus, including international travel.

Staff collected phone numbers and then told visitors they’d receive a text message when cleared to enter the building.

With the day’s court calendar in hand and a fabric mask secured onto her face, Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi did her own check-ins with those waiting in line to make sure they were at the right place and to answer their questions.