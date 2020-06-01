Minneapolis struggled with police violence and adopted reforms. 'And yet, George Floyd is still dead.'

MINNEAPOLIS - Leanne Reyes had heard about the video of George Floyd's final minutes, but she could not bring herself to watch it.

Almost fourteen years ago, her father, Wayne Reyes, died after police opened fire on his truck - six officers, 43 rounds, in four seconds. They said her father had pulled out a shotgun when they pulled him over in response to a report that he had stabbed his girlfriend and another friend in a domestic dispute.

The gunshots destroyed the truck and severely damaged the façade of a building just blocks from where the younger Reyes now lives on the city's south side, the brick wall still marked by bullet holes.

Reyes and her relatives were horrified to see the name of one of those officers show up in the news all these years later: Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis officer filmed with his knee on Floyd's throat. Chauvin was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges. In 2006, he was put on administrative leave for a week during the investigation, though police never publicly specified which officers fired their guns.

"I already knew what kind of monster that man is," Reyes said. "And all I could feel was heartbreak that this had happened again."

Minneapolis has raged and mourned since video emerged earlier this week of Floyd, pinned for several minutes as he gasped for breath. This city has endured the painful sequence before: Someone encounters the police and dies. Outrage, protests and promises to do better follow. And then it happens all over again.

"There's a cycle," said Michelle Phelps, an associate sociology professor at the University of Minnesota who has studied community views on policing and reform in Minneapolis. "There's an episode of violence, there's an uprising, people demand change and change starts to happen. But in a big, cumbersome bureaucracy with 800 line officers, those shifts move really slowly."

The previous cases did not set off unrest on the scale seen this week in Minneapolis, which included multiple buildings set on fire. But they engulfed the region in other ways. Demonstrators responded to shootings by police by camping out around a police precinct for weeks, blocking streets and calling for officers and city officials to lose their jobs.

"Each time something happened, it made us better and we didn't let it happen in vain," said Janee Harteau, a former Minneapolis police chief, who was ousted by the city's then-mayor amid outcry over a 2017 shooting by an officer. "Now I see this, and I frankly question just about everything."

Minneapolis police have enacted some changes in recent years. The department became "one of the national leaders of police reform," Phelps said, enacting extensive training on use of force and emphasizing the sanctity of life as part of its policies.

And yet," Phelps said, "George Floyd is still dead."

The department made changes in Harteau's tenure and under Medaria Arradondo, her successor, including pushing officers to more proactively listen to the community and improving training, said Teresa Nelson, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota.

"There has been a long and deep history of racially biased policing in Minneapolis," she said. "Maybe [the reform] was too little, too late. It takes a lot to get a department turned around."

An ACLU study of low-level arrests between 2012 and 2014 concluded that black people - who make up a fifth of the city's population - were 8.7 times more likely to be arrested for such offenses than white people, which "contributes to long-standing mistrust."